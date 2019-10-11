Fazal’s Azadi March to go in vain, says Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Friday said JUI-F Chief Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March will go in vain, ARY News reported.

“Maulana’s boat will sink, he will achieve nothing through his march”, the minister said while addressing a presser in Lahore, here today.

The minister said he has been unmasking Fazal’s hypocrisy from last many years. Chohan said former president Asif Ali Zardari and deposed prime minster Nawaz Sharif are facing corruption charges, they want to use his [Fazal’s] shoulder for their interests.

Replying to a query, the minister ruled out the impression of any need to stop Maulana from marching towards Islamabad.

He said mosques and religious seminaries are forts of Islam. Parents send their children to the seminaries to educated their children not for the personal interests of Fazal-ur-Rehman, he continued.

Last week, Chohan in his media interaction had said, Maulana was submerged in corruption from head to toe.

He had also alleged that there was a linkage between Maulana’s ‘Azadi’ march and it’s positive propagation in the Indian media.

The minister had urged chairman NAB to take notice of pending corruption inquiries against the leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazal (JUIF).

Chohan also cautioned Maulana to not take dictation from hostile powers and create problems within his own country.

