LAHORE: A plea on Monday was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman over his incendiary speeches, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar to arrest Fazal-ur-Rehman and register treason case against him over recent speeches in the Azadi March.

The JUI-F chief is trying to provoke people against the government, which can create anarchy in the country, the plea reads. “Provoking people against state falls under ambit of treason.”

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar pleaded the court to pass orders of his [Fazal-ur-Rehman’s] arrest and lodge treason case against him.

On Friday, the JUI-F chief had given ultimatum to the present government and asked PM Imran Khan to step down, else threatened to march towards D-Chowk and PM House.

Later, Fazal-ur-Rehman had said that Opposition has no plan to march towards D-Chowk.

“Participants of Azadi March want to march towards D-Chowk, but heading towards D-chowk is not our destination,” said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, while addressing participants of Azadi March in Islamabad.

