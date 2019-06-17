Fazalur Rehman’s politics revolves around his personal interest: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed here on Monday said that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazalur Rehman’s politics revolved around his personal interest, ARY News reported.

Criticizing the recent meetings of Maulana Fazalur Rehman for uniting the opposition parties to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government in centre, Murad Saeed said that everybody could hire the services of JUI-F’s chief after paying the price.

Plundering of national wealth and corruption was ‘Halal’ in the maulana’s politics, said the minister.

He further said that Fazalur Rehman was jobless during the tenure of PTI’s government and added that there was no possibility for the JUI-F chief to get any job.

Murad Saeed said that he met with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in search of job but remained unsuccessful.

Read More: Shehbaz, Fazl discuss APC, political situation

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslin League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif had met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed matters related to the political situation of the country and All Parties Conference (APC).

Fazl had also informed Shehbaz about the meeting held with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking to media after meeting with Fazl, PML-N leader had said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government had turned Pakistan into ‘heaven’.

The PML-N president had also announced to resist the anti-people federal budget in the National Assembly presented by the incumbent government.

