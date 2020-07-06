Veteran actors Fazila Qazi and Qaiser Khan Nizamani recently opened up about nepotism in Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

During an interview with Fiza Shoaib, the actors admitted they have faced nepotism in the industry.

Fazila shared that its okay to be friends with people from the industry but its not okay to cast someone or give them preference just because they are your friends.

She said actors should get work based on their talent solely.

The Bay Khudi actress further said that back in the day nepotism was prevalent as well but many dramas were hit because mostly actors were cast according to the character.

Nowadays, actors are cast according to their dates and friendships with people in the industry, she added.

The actress shared it was an honour for her to work in popular drama Rosy with the legendary Moin Akhtar.

Fazila and Qaiser have been married for 26 years and have two sons together.

