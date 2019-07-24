Fazl felicitates Bilawal over Ghotki by-poll win

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman felicitated on Wednesday Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over his party candidate’s win in by-polls for National Assembly seat, NA-205, Ghotki.

The JUI-F chief had a telephonic conversation with the PPP leader during which he congratulated the latter over the by-poll win.

He said the Ghotki by-poll result is a testament to the people’s trust in the opposition. He added PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar enjoyed the support of the JUI-F.

In his remarks, Mr. Bhutto-Zardari thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman over support and congratulatory message.

According to unofficial results, PPP candidate Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar defeated an independent candidate, Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar, who enjoyed the support of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in Tuesday’s by-elections.

Unofficial reports say the PPP candidate bagged 89,180 votes against 72,499 votes of his rival candidate.

