ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday decided to convene a multi-party conference of like-minded opposition parties after he was annoyed with the top opposition groups for not consulting his party over FATF-related legislation, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to details, the JUI-F chief is estranged with the PML-N and PPP leadership over the passage of the FATF-related bills from the Parliament and has linked his participation in the PPP and the PML-N led multi-party conference with an explanation of their acts.

He had sought an explanation from both the parties to satisfy him over the reasons behind supporting the federal government over the said legislations.

The JUI-F leadership has also asked as to why they were not invited to attend meetings with the speaker National Assembly on the legislation process and even the opposition leader did not protest over the move.

Fazlur Rehman has decided to convene a multi-party conference of like-minded opposition parties on his own as sources said that other than the PPP, all other opposition groups have assured regarding their participation in the conference.

The JUI-F chief has also made a contact with the PML-N and PPP leadership, they said adding that Fazlur Rehman contacted PML-N top leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The sources further said that there are also chances of a meeting between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shahbaz Sharif to resolve the issues.

