Fazlur Rehman demands immediate early polls

Sukkur: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday demanded to hold early polls in the country immediately, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a JUI-F public gathering at Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they have come out to save the economy of the country and would fight for the rights of the masses.

“The only solution of the incompetent incumbent government is that they should resign and go home,” he said.

He blamed the federal authorities for recent controversy over army chief extension and said that it happened after the competent officers were jailed in the name of accountability process.

He further said that the incumbent parliament was not capable to carry out any legislation process.

Read More: Pervaiz Elahi slated to meet Fazlur Rehman today over ‘Plan B’ conundrum

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being used against the politicians and the country’s economy is suffering due to the so-called accountability process, Fazl said.

The JUI-F chief lamented the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not taking any action in the foreign funding case involving PTI for the past five years and announced that he would be participating in a JUI-F protest rally outside the Sindh election commission office on Friday (tomorrow) against the delay.

Fazlur Rehman, who also remained chairman of the parliament’s Kashmir committee during past tenures, said that the foreign policy of the country revolves around the Kashmir issue.

Comments

comments