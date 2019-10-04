Fazlur Rehman is trying to save his ending political career: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that students could not be used for politics after Madressah reforms, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of government and his party spokespersons in Islamabad, PM Imran said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was trying to save his sinking political career.

According to sources, he said that Fazlur Rehman was worried about the Madressah reforms.

On the occasion, Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh briefed the meeting on current economic situation of the country.

Current political and economic situation, opposition’s protest and other issues were discussed in the meeting, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, welcoming the announcement of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to hold Azadi March, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda had said, the PTI government will facilitate him in setting up the arrangements for the sit-in.

“Beds for Maulana have been set-up in the Adiala Jail”, he said while talking to the newsmen in Karachi, after the Election Tribunal at the Sindh High Court turned down Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s petition against him.

Vawda had thanked the Almighty that the verdict came in his favor. The prayers of my parents were with me, the PTI leader had said while terming Shehbaz Sharif a person with fake personality.

