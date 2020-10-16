GUJRANWALA: Jamiat Ulema e Islam president Moulana Fazlur Rehman on his way to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s power show on Friday violated highway authority and refused to pay the toll tax as his motorcade hurried through the toll plaza, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, Moulana’s convoy violated the toll authority and none of the vehicles present on his march paid the tax to Gujranwala toll plaza.

Moulana Fazlur Rehman and his motorcade reportedly followed the suit led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz as she also did not pay the toll authorities their due levy.

Earlier today it was reported that Maryam Nawaz too violated the toll authority as she once again defied the rules and did not pay the toll tax of her vehicle at Gujranwala toll plaza.

According to details, the PML-N leader entered Gujranwala while leading her caravan from Lahore without paying the toll tax.

Other vehicles in the PML-N caravan also followed the footsteps of the party leader Maryam Nawaz as they also crossed the Gujranwala toll plaza without paying the tax.

Besides violating the toll tax rules, the caravan led by Maryam Nawaz was also found violating the COVID-19 SOPs devised by the incumbent government. None of the activists in the rally wore masks.

Meanwhile, authorities have also taken notice of violation of an agreement signed by PML-N leaders with the government after Maryam Nawaz addressed the party workers in Lahore.

According to sources, two PML-N assembly members signed an agreement with the government, assuring that she would only address the gathering in Gujranwala.

