Fazl announces date for PDM power show in Karachi

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced that PDM will hold a rally in Karachi on July 29, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief said that PDM will hold a “massive” public gathering in Karachi on July 29.

He also announced that a public rally would be held in Swat against the government on July 4. The JUI-F chief also criticised the federal budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The federation created rumpus in the National Assembly (NA) to hide its lies about the budget 2021-22, he added.

Earlier on July 18, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif held consultations on the next power shows of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

During the telephonic conversation, Fazlur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif discussed the political scenario besides exchanging views on the federal budget unveiled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

They held consultations on PDM’s power shows in Swat and Karachi. Both leaders agreed to give a tough time to the PTI-led federal government.

