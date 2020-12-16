Fazlur Rehman opposes Senate elections through show of hands

ISLAMABAD: Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday opposed the government’s decision to hold Senate polls through a show of hands procedure, ARY NEWS reported.

“Holding Senate polls through a show of hands is against the Constitution of Pakistan,” he said while asking as to who has given them the authority to bypass the constitution.

He further said that even the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not have the authority to amend the constitution. “It seems that the cabinet does not have the understanding of these matters,” he lamented.

He further asked his opponents as to why they are in a state of panic if there is no consensus among the PDM over resignations.

Fazlur Rehman further opposed the plan to hold early Senate polls in February 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to hold Senate elections through a show of hands procedure rather than a secret ballot.

The federal cabinet has decided to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard, where it would file a reference under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan for the changes.

Under the reference, the government would seek a recommendation from the apex court on the matter and proceed under the guidelines for holding the Senate elections through a show of hands process without making any amendments in the constitution.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan presented the suggestion before the cabinet meeting while Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan shed light on the constitutional and political aspects of the move.

Moreover, the federal government has also decided to hold Senate elections in February rather than in March.

