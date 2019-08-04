Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif discuss current political situation   

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Sunday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the current political situation in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, matters of mutual interests, current political scenario, action against those senators who cast vote in accordance with their conscience and other issues were came under discussion during the telephonic conversation.

Both the leaders agreed to convene ‘Rehbar Committee’ meeting next week to devise a comprehensive strategy against the incumbent government.

Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman had telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss over political situation of the country.

As per details, during the telephonic conversion, both leaders had agreed to carry on tough stance against the incumbent government. The two leaders had also agreed upon to meet next week, said sources.

