Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif to hold important meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will hold an important meeting today, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif will discuss the matters related to the current political situation and differences among Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties.

The meeting will be held at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman where Shehbaz Sharif will be given dinner, sources added.

It may be noted that the upcoming meeting is going to be held between top PDM leaders ahead of a summit of the opposition parties on May 29.

Prior to the Friday meeting, Shahbaz Sharif had earlier met Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as efforts to revive Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform has proved fruitful.

According to an inside story into the meeting, the PML-N president had conveyed to the JUI-F chief regarding PPP and ANP’s return to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) fold after back door contacts with the parties prove a success.

Both the leaders had agreed that the opposition should stand united ahead of the budget session as differences have weakened their struggle. They also mulled over a strategy for opposition relating to budget and mass public contact movement afterwards.

On the other hand, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that the People’s Party and the Awami National Party (ANP) will not be invited to the PDM session. “The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership is not mature enough to follow the protocols used to be followed by the politicians,” he said.

“The JUI will present its proposals in the May 29 PDM session and a joint line of action will be decided in consultation with other parties,” Fazl said.

