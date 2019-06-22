Maulana Fazlur Rehman meets JI Ameer Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The top leaders of the politico-religious parties have exchanged views on the current political scenario of the country. The meeting was also attended by JI’s senior leaders Liaquat Baloch, Mian Aslam and JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The policies adopted by the government that brought inflation, the date of opposition’s all parties conference and its agenda also came under discussion.

Read More: Shehbaz, Fazl discuss APC, political situation

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also apprised Sirajul Haq regarding upcoming ‘Million Marches’ to be organised by JUI-F across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, had clarified on June 12 that JI would not join such protests which have motives to release few people from jails.

Sirajul Haq, in his statement, expressed his support to the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement to scrutinise loans taken in the last 10 years.

Read More: Asif Zardari announces to join anti-govt movement of JUI-F

He said, “PM should have scrutinised loans of the last 10 years. However, the loans acquired by the present government should have come under accountability as well.”

The JI Ameer said it seems that PM Khan has prioritised to take U-Turn on every issue.

He said that his political party was struggling for bringing out nationals out of troubles of inflation.

The statement of JI’s supremo came forth when the major opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), were gearing up for an anti-government movement.

Comments

comments