Fazlur Rehman summons opposition’s Rehbar Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned the meeting of the opposition’s Rehbar Committee on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The joint opposition’s meeting will discuss the move against Chairman Senate, economic situation of the country and holding public meetings, sources said.

The meeting will also discuss the issue of possible arrests by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), sources further said.

The meeting will consider, whether to initiate separate public contact campaigns by the opposition parties or to launch a joint drive.

People’s Party’s Yousuf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari, PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqba, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Sherpao, Mir Tahir Bizenjo and Usman Kakar will attend the meeting of Rehbar Committee.

The opposition’s all parties conference (APC), hosted by Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), had decided to form a leading team ‘ the Rehbar Committee’ for finalising strategies for an anti-government movement.

The committee has to decide a candidate for the chairmanship of the Senate besides implementing decisions in accordance with APC’s declaration.

The representatives of member opposition parties included in the committee.

Earlier on June 26, the opposition’s all parties conference (APC) had witnessed serious disagreement among its ranks when the members reportedly discouraged demands of collective resignation from the National Assembly.

The opposition leaders gathered at JUI-F chief’s call to devise a mechanism to further protests and initiation of a possible street agitation against the current government over its policies was met with stiff dissent from main opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

