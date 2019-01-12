Fazlur Rehman vows to bring PPP, PML-N closer soon

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman Saturday vowed to bring the country’s two major opposition parties, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with five month.

Talking to journalists, Fazlur Rehman asserted that he will end differences between the leadership of PPP and PML-N within months.

The JIU-F leader said that he met with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari but the current political situation was not came under discussion in the meeting.

He urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to act upon the agreements signed with the seminaries. Fazlur Rehman said slammed the government over ongoing demolition drive and said that the homes of the poor were being razed but the illegal structures of the poor were being regularized.

He expressed cancers over hike in gas and electricity prices and said that the government had increased the miseries of the common people.

Fazlur Rehman said that JUI-F will observe Kashmir solidarity day on February-5 across the country and added that they will also convene Kashmir all parties conference on February-2.

