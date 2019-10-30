ISLAMABAD: The ‘Azadi March’ of Maulana Fazlur Rehman creating a creed based impression, People’s Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan remarked in ARY News talk show ‘Power Play’.

Talking on the ongoing protest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) the PPP leader said the stick-wielding force that is arriving to the federal capital could create a creed-based situation.

He said the PPP is not among those who are according reception to the march and feared that it could convert into a faith-based agitation.

PPP leader said that the use of religion in politics is against the People’s Party’s political philosophy. “Religion is sublime and it should not be downgraded to politics,” Aitzaz opined.

“The horde is rapidly moving towards Islamabad,” Aitzaz said. It will only be decided by the finger of the umpire, to which extent Maulana’s Azadi March going to advance, Aitzaz Ahsan said.

He advised the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to evade the protest based on faith or creed.

He should also give serious attention to the threat alert as Modi and his RAW could engineer any thing (untoward).

