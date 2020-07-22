FBISE puts future of thousands of students at risk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) promoted students in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part-II on the basis of their ninth-grade results under the government policy but totally neglected thousands of ex-candidates in the results, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FBISE has not promoted those candidates who had applied for SSC-II supplementary examination-2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBISE had earlier announced that the board will not conduct any examinations owing to coronavirus pandemic while the Ministry of Education, in a notification, said that the board will conduct examinations for the ‘failed’ students.

Hundreds of the students lodged their complaints with the board against the ‘biased’ educational policy.

Read More: Matric results announced; female students secure top positions

Earlier on July 20, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) had announced results of the matric exams, promoting students on the basis of their ninth-grade results, ARY NEWS reported.

The female students once again had secured top position in the matric exams of the federal board with Manahil Aman from Army Public School (APS) and Nisha Yaqoob of the Model College secured the top position with 1097 marks.

Fahim Abbas and Zartasha Abbasi had secured the second position with 1096 marks. 11 candidates were declared successful on the third position with 1095 marks.

Comments

comments