FBR announces compensation for martyred Customs officer Abdul Qudoos Sheikh’s family

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) honoring its martyred Deputy Collector Customs, Dr Abdul Qudoos, who had laid down his life in the line of duty has announced to rename the Kolpur Check Post as Dr Abdul Qudooos Shaheed Check Post, ARY News reported.

FBR has also announced compensation of Rs10 million to support the family of the deceased officer from the Customs Common Pool Fund in order to appreciate the dedication and professional commitment to the organization shown by the martyred officer.

Furthermore, meritorious reward equal to thirty-six salaries has also been sanctioned to Dr. Abdul Qudoos for his outstanding services.

Meanwhile, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi is recommending the name of the deceased officer for the award of the highest civil award to be conferred on Independence Day.

Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh, who was severely beaten up by suspected smugglers, passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Karachi.

Dr Sheikh was attacked at Gahi Khan Chowk when he was returning home after seizing smuggled goods during an operation in the Kolpur area of Quetta.

According to customs officials, unidentified men had stopped his car at gunpoint, beat him up severely and fled. They had said that action against the attackers had been initiated after registration of an FIR as they had challenged the writ of the state

