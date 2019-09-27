FBR constitutes ‘anti-benami zones’ across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) constituted ‘anti-benami zones’ on Friday to collect information regarding the undisclosed properties across the country over the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The zones will compile a complete database regarding the benami properties and assets with the assistance of provincial revenue authorities, provincial development authorities and Islamabad administration, the FBR spokesperson said on Twitter.

وزیر اعظم پاکستان کے احکامات کے مطابق فیڈرل بورڈ آف ریوینیو نے ملک گیر بے نامی جائیدادوں کے متعلقہ معلومات اکٹھا کرنے کے لیے اینٹی بے نامی زونز تشکیل دیے ہیں جو کہ صوبائی ریوینیو اٹھاریٹیز ، صوبائی ڈویلپمنٹ اتھاریٹیز اور اسلام آباد انتظامیہ کی مدد سے معلومات اکٹھا کر رہی ہے ۔ 1/4 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 27, 2019

According to the FBR spokesperson said that the concerned officers deputed in the newly-constituted zones were given comprehensive briefing pertains to t he benami regulations, as well as special training for spotting and reporting the undisclosed assets.

ان اداروں کے متعلقہ افسران کو بے نامی قوانین کے بارے میں جامع بریفنگ دی گئی ہے اور بے نامی جائیدادوں کی نشاندہی اور رپورٹنگ پر مزید راہ نمائی دی گئی ہے ۔2/4 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 27, 2019

While detailing the achievement made so far by the revenue board, it is revealed that the FBR’s anti-benami directorate have traced 79 owners of 104 undisclosed properties. The directorate is also scrutinising the benami assets as the 58 properties were spotted in 58, 18 in Lahore, 28 in the federal capital Islamabad.

ایف بی آر کا اینٹی بے نامی ڈائریکٹوریٹ فی الوقت 104بے نامی جائیدادوں کے 79مالکان کی نشاندہی کر چکا ہے ۔ اور اس معاملے کی چھان بین بھی کر رہا ہے ۔ یہ بے نامی جائیدادیں کراچی میں 58 لاہور میں 18 اور اسلام آباد میں 28 واقع ہیں ۔3/4 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 27, 2019

The board issued notices to the persons involved in purchasing and selling the benami properties. Moreover, the directorate had already seized properties worth up to Rs4 billion including bank accounts, shares and land.

ان جائیدادوں کے خریدار اور فروخت کنندہ کو نوٹسز جاری کئے جا چکے ہیں ۔ 4 بلین روپے کی مالیت کی جائیدادیں بشمول بینک اکاؤنٹس شئیرز اور زمین کے 15 کیسز پہلے ہی ضبط کئے جا چکے ہیں ۔4/4 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 27, 2019

Earlier in the day, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi announced that “a taxpayers’ friendly, easy, simple and effective audit framework” will be launched in the first week of the next month.

In a tweet, he said the purpose of the framework will be to facilitate reasonable taxpayers. “It will be designed to have a paradigm shift in tax culture. Least personal interaction,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the FBR had decided to expand the Invoice Monitoring System (IMS) to big retailers to curb tax theft.

