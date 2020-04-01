FBR appeals taxpayers to help govt in fight against Covid-19 by paying taxes on time

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appealed to taxpayers to pay their due taxes in time to increase the revenue resource of the government.

The FBR in a statement said the government will utilize the resources to effectively provide services to the people in the current situation.

“It is also the responsibility of the taxpayers to pay their due taxes in time because the taxes paid by them would be used by the government to rid the country of this contagious disease and the collected revenue would be utilized on the suffering people who desperately need help at this critical time,” reads the statement.

It further stated that the staff and officers of FBR are performing their duties diligently during deadlock without fear of viral outbreak in the country.

“FBR staff and officers are determined to collect revenue for the government in such difficult times by keeping a safe distance with the taxpayers.”

“FBR is optimistic that the people of Pakistan will also remain successful this time by showing responsibility and unity,” it further added.

