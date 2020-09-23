FBR submits report on Cerina Isa’s properties to SC: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has submitted a report before the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) regarding properties and tax details of Cerina Isa, wife of the apex court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

According to sources, the FBR has submitted the report, seeking payment of Rs 35 million tax dues from Cerina Isa, to the Registrar of the apex court.

The report quoted the worth of the properties held by Cerina Isa to Rs 104.6 million and further claiming that only the money trail of properties worth Rs 23 million was found.

The FBR, according to sources, claimed in its report that they had sent a notice to Cerina Isa for payment of the remaining tax dues. The 250-page tax report carried details of the properties held by the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) on June 19, dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’.

An 11-page short order was also released by the top court which nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa besides ordering Inland Revenue Commissioner to issue a notice to the judge’s family members including his wife and children within seven days to seek details of his properties.

It stated that Justice Isa’s family will file a response to the notice and no delay should be made over anyone’s absence from the country. The apex court also issued directives for the submission of a report from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman within 100 days, otherwise, it will be forwarded to the head of SJC besides summoning clarification from the revenue board.

