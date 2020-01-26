FBR chairman lauds services of Pakistan Customs  

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of International Customs Day, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi lauded the services of Pakistan Customs, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the International Customs Day at Customs House, Shabbar Zaidi said that Pakistan Customs has achieved milestones in ensuring social, economic, and environmental development and safety for the people of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, he praised Customs for working very professionally and innovatively and engaging the Customs administrations of the leading trade partners of Pakistan for social, economic, and environmental development and protection of Pakistan.

He stated that, in addition to existing automated (WeBOC) system, Customs has initiated a project namely WeBOC-GLO and Pakistan Single Window for updating and modernizing the system keeping in lines with international best practices prevalent around the world for facilitating and securing trade.

The FBR chairman stated that, in addition to these initiatives, Customs has implemented advance passenger information system (APIS), global travellers assessment system (GTAS).

While felicitating the officers and officials of Pakistan Customs on the occasion, he expected them to continue to strive for greater professionalism in line with international best practices and transform the organization into a business-friendly, forward-looking and a partner in the economic development of Pakistan. He emphasized that customs’ efficiency can be improved best with the alignment of its operations with internationally recognized/recommended practices.

He also underscored that customs’ role now is more of facilitation and regulatory.

