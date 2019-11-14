Web Analytics
FBR to audit sugar industry of Pakistan, announces chairman

Chairman FBR, Shabbar Zaidi, Sugar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Syed Shabbar Ali Zaidi on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that the sugar industry in Pakistan would be audited by the organisation, ARY News reported.

Chairman FBR detailed that a panel would undertake the process and the exercise was being put into practice to ensure transparency in the reporting mechanism.

Read More: PM Imran directs FBR to restore investors’ confidence

The tweet read: “FBR has decided to initiate a panel audit of the Sugar industry in order to improve Tax Compliance and Ensure Transparency in reporting mechanism. FBR believes in improving compliance through education, facilitation, transparent and fair application of Law.”

Yesterday, Chairman FBR in a tweet revealed Syed Shabbar Zaidi said that the government had decided to take FBR officers on board in the reforms process that is to be initiated in the institute itself to align it with modern practices.

