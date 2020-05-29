FBR chief excuses to meet Senate chairman once again: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chief Nausheen Javed Amjad has reportedly excused meeting Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that FBR chief Nausheen Javed Amjad excused meeting Sadiq Sanjrani minutes before the scheduled meeting.

The Senate chairman expressed outrage over the cancellation of the meeting by the FBR chairperson and sought reply from her.

A letter was sent to the FBR chief which sought response from Nausheen Javed over showing irresponsible behaviour who had already excused to meet the Senate chairman twice scheduled earlier.

The scheduled meetings between FBR chief and Senate chairman in April and May had also cancelled due to refusal of Nausheen Javed Amjad.

The letter also read that the matter would be sent to the Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges if FBR chief fails to give a satisfactory reply.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the policy board member, Senator Kahuda Babar, had also complained about FBR chairwoman’s behaviour before the finance adviser.

