ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi has gone on indefinite leave, citing a government notification, ARY News reported on Saturday.

BS-22 officer Nausheen Javed Amjad has took over the charge as acting chairman of the FBR, sources said.

Zaidi has gone on an indefinite leave due to health issues, according to sources.

Shabbar Zaidi had resumed his office on Jan 21 after a two-week leave for health reasons.

The FBR after Zaidi’s earlier leave had rejected speculations about any sort of differences in the economic team.

“Speculations of any rift in the economic team is utterly incorrect,” the FBR had said in a statement.

The FBR has missed revised revenue collection target for the first half year of the current fiscal by Rs287 billion against the target of Rs2.367 trillion despite several measures and double-digit consumer inflation.

It is to be mentioned here that a technical team of International Monetary Fund is expected to start review of the revenue collection performance of the taxation authority from the next week.

