FBR chief vows ‘penal action’ against income tax non-filers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi reiterated on Monday every person owning a car above 1000 cc and a house measuring 500 square yards or above is required to file tax returns.

“Penal actions will be taken against delinquents. Avail extension,” he added.

Earlier, on Nov 29, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2019 to Dec 16.

The FBR said individuals and “associations of persons” who were required to file their income tax returns for the tax year 2019 first by Sept 30 and then by an extended deadline of Nov 30 but failed to do so will now be able to file their income tax returns by Dec 16.

“The date of filing of Total Income/Statements of final taxation for Companies for the Tax Year 2019, which were due on 30th September, 2019 and extended upto 30th November, 2019, in respect of those companies who have paid ninety five percent of the admitted tax liability on or before 30.09.2019 is hereby further extended upto 16th December, 2019,” read the notification.

