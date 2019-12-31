FBR collects Rs2080bn during last six months: Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs2080 billion as tax during the last six months, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi said that the tax collection body has collected Rs2080 billion by this time for the half year ended December 31, 2019.

Alhumdulillah FBR has collected Rs 2080 billion by this time for the half year ended December 31, 2019. This is higher by 16 percent over last year for the same period. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) December 31, 2019

He said that this is higher by 16 percent over last year for the same period.

Earlier in the day, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had announced the finalisation of a draft law consisting amended regulations for cargo clearance that focuses on improvements in risk management system.

FBR spokesperson had announced Pakistan Customs finalised regulations related to risk management system for cargo clearance in accordance with the Article 7.4 of World Trade Organisation (WTO) laws.

The process of amendments in Customs Act 1969 had been completed under the Finance Act 2019, the spokesperson had added. The new regulations will be helpful to spot high-risk imports and export commodities besides significantly reducing the time of cargo clearance.

