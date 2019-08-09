FBR slaps condition of tax returns for new gas connection

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to widen tax net, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Friday slapped condition of tax returns for new gas connections, ARY News reported.

In a letter to heads of gas companies, FBR Chairman Shahbar Zaidi said that applications of non-filers for gas connection should not be processed. Zaidi asked the gas companies to provide complete data of commercial and domestic gas consumers.

A spokesperson of the FBR said that non-filer businessmen were not allowed to deduct sales tax from customers and urged the people to identify the unregistered traders. He urged the masses to contact FBR’s helpline for any query or to lodge their complaints.

Read More: FBR extends income tax filing deadline to Aug 9

Earlier on August 2, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the year 2018 to Aug 9.

“In Continuation of Circular No. 07/2019 dated 02.07.2019 and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section of 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to further extended the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the tax year 2018 for individual/AOPs and companies up to 9thAugust, 2019,” FBR had said.

