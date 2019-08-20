ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to initiate a crackdown against smuggled goods in local markets.

To curb the smuggling of goods, the FBR has directed to constitute teams comprising officials from Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, and Inland Revenue

These teams will scrutinize export goods at shopping plazas and local markets.

As per the revenue board, the crackdown will begin from September 1. The notification of FBR further read that shopkeepers will be asked to show documents of export goods during the checking process.

In the case of documents’ unavailability, the shopkeeper will be given ample time to give their response on the matter.

Collective teams of members of Customs departments will supervise the process, as per FBR’s instructions.

