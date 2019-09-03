FBR decides to launch massive crackdown against tax defaulters

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday decided to launch a massive crackdown against tax defaulters in Karachi.

In this regard, notices have been served to business and industrial consumers in Karachi with an aim to increase tax net.

According to Chief Commissioner, as many as 250,000 notices have been sent to Karachi Electric consumers and 4700 to consumers of Sui Gas.

“Those who have are not registered with the FBR, have been served notices”, he continued.

Earlier on August 20, the FBR had decided to initiate a crackdown against smuggled goods in local markets.

To curb the smuggling of goods, the FBR had directed to constitute teams comprising officials from Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, and Inland Revenue.

As per the revenue board, the crackdown has begun from September 1. The notification of FBR further read that shopkeepers would be asked to show documents of export goods during the checking process.

In the case of documents’ unavailability, the shopkeeper would be given ample time to give their response on the matter.

