FBR extends deadline for filing of income tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2019 to November 30.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2019,” read official notification.

The FBR said individuals and “associations of persons” who were required to file their income tax returns for the tax year 2019 first by Sept 30 and then by an extended deadline of Oct 31 but failed to do so will now be able to file their income tax returns by Nov 30.

“The date of filing of Total Income/Statements of final taxation for Companies for the Tax Year 2019, which were due on 30th September, 2019 and extended upto 31st October, 2019, in respect of those companies who have paid ninety five percent of the admitted tax liability on or before 30.09.2019 is hereby further extended upto 30th November, 2019,” read the notification.

