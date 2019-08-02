FBR extends income tax filing deadline to Aug 9

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended on Friday the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the year 2018 to Aug 9.

“In Continuation of Circular No. 07/2019 dated 02.07.2019 and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section of 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to further extended the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the tax year 2018 for individual/AOPs and companies up to 9th August, 2019,” reads a notification issued by FBR.

Earlier, on July 14, FBR had extended the last date for filing tax returns for the year 2018 till August 2.

FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi in a press release had urged the people to benefit from this opportunity and file their tax returns timely to avoid difficulties.

He said according to the Income Tax Ordinance, filing of the tax return is compulsory for those who own a house larger than five hundred square yards or a vehicle over 1000 cc.

The chairman FBR said that according to Clause 181 AA of The Income Tax Ordinance 2001, it is imperative for the commercial and industrial gas and electricity consumers to become part of the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

