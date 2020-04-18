FBR extends sales tax, federal excise return filing date

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday extended the last date for payment and submission of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of March 2020.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act 2005, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of payment & submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of March, 2020,” read an official notification.

The last date for payment of sales tax and federal excise duty was extended to April 27, whereas the deadline for submission of sales tax and federal excise return was extended until April 30, as per the notification.

