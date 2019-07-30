FBR following PM Imran’s vision to bring more people into tax net: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Investment, Industries & Production and Textile Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) was following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for bringing all people into the tax net.

The prime minister was fully optimistic for taking the country economically forward, he stated while talking to media.

He said the United States was showing keen interest to import meat and cotton from Pakistan. “We need to have cooperation in food processing, power and oil sector,” Razak Dawood stated.

He viewed the improved quality of industrial products would help capture different international markets.

About tax documentation, the advisor said the documentation of economy was must to expand tax network and achieve revenue collection target.

To a question about the slow pace of the economy, he said the present government was making all-out efforts to achieve progress and prosperity in the economic, trade, textile and investment sectors.

