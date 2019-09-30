FBR extends income tax filing deadline to Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2019 to Oct 31.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2019,” read official notification.

The FBR said individuals and “associations of persons” who were required to file their income tax returns for the tax year 2019 by Sept 30 but failed to do so will now be able to file their income tax returns by Oct 31.

Likewise, the companies that failed to file their income tax returns though paid ninety-five per cent of the admitted tax liability have also been allowed to file their tax returns by the new deadline.

