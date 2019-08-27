FBR launches software for effective monitoring of tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday launched a software application for effective monitoring of sales tax returns, reported ARY News.

Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi inaugurated the application at the FBR Headquarters in the federal capital.

Developed by the FBR’s IR-Operations wing, the software is aimed at determining sales tax and federal excise duty to be levied on taxpayers.

Besides, it would also help expedite the process of payment of tax refunds.

A member of the IR-Operations, Seema Shakeel gave a briefing on the working of the new software application.

The FBR chairman was informed that a task force, comprising of 25 officers of FBR’s field offices, has been asked to start using the software from Sept 11 on an experimental basis.

After its successful test-run, it would be made available at all field offices of the FBR.

Comments

comments