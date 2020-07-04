ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday pasted a notice from the tax authority outside the residence of the Supreme Court judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the FBR has issued a notice to the family members of the apex court judge. “The FBR has sent notices to his residence three time but received no response,” they said adding that notice was posted outside his home as per the rules in the fourth attempt.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’ while accepting the petitioner’s pleas on June 19.

The apex court has also withdrawn the show cause notice issued by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to the Justice Qazi Faez Isa in July 2019 over writing letters to the president. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who was heading the 10-judge bench, announced the verdict.

An 11-page short order was also released by the top court which nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa besides ordering Inland Revenue Commissioner to issue a notice to the judge’s family members including his wife and children within seven days to seek details of his properties.

PBC to file review petition on Justice Faez Isa case verdict

It stated that Justice Isa’s family will file a response to the notice and no delay should be made over anyone’s absence from the country.

The apex court also issued directives for the submission of a report from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman within 100 days, otherwise, it will be forwarded to the head of SJC besides summoning clarification from the revenue board.

