FBR notifies postings, transfers of officers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified postings and transfers of its eight Grade-20 officers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

FBR Islamabad chief Abdul Qadir Memon has been transferred as Collectorate of Customs Karachi, whereas, Collector Model Customs Islamabad Seema Raza Bukhari was given an additional charge of Collector Model Customs Gilgit-Baltistan.

Junaid Jalil is appointed as Collector Collectorate of Islamabad after being transferred as FBR Islamabad’s chief.

Earlier in the day, FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi denied speculations about his resignation from the top taxation office. While talking to ARY News, the FBR chief said that he was hospitalised due to ill health.

“I am not resigning from my post as chairman FBR. I have just not been performing my duties due to poor health,” Zaidi said.

Earlier, there were rumors that Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi has decided to quit the office due to poor health and has informed the government authorities about his decision.

Shabbar Zaidi had earlier gone on leave for an indefinite period citing health issues.

