FBR offices remain open till 11 tonight to facilitate taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue has issued instructions to its subordinate offices to remain open today (Sunday) and observe extended working hours till 11 pm.

The step has been taken to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes and filing of income tax return, said FBR in a statement.

The State Bank of Pakistan has also advised commercial banks to continue working till 12 am midnight.

Earlier in the day, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh announced that the federal government has extended the deadline of Asset Declaration Scheme till July 3.

He announced the decision while addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar.

“We are extending the deadline of Asset Declaration Scheme by July 3 in the better interest of the people who wanted to gain benefit from the scheme,” he added.

He said that Saudi Arabia came forward to help Pakistan in bad economic conditions of the country and announced to lend oil of worth $3.2 billion.

“An agreement of worth $3 billion was also made with Qatar and has received the first tranche of $500 million,” said Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

The finance advisor said that the federal government decided to decrease the total layout of the budget by Rs50 billion.

