FBR launches online portal to facilitate investment in Green Field Industry

ISLAMABAD: To promote investment in the Green Field Industry and to facilitate such investors, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an online module in Iris for facilitating the filing of applications for the grant of Green Field Industry Status, ARY NEWS reported.

Divulging details of the facility through messages posted on its Twitter feed, the FBR said that two separate applications have been provided under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990.

“Faceless compliance and facilitation through the use of ICT tools is a priority agenda of FBR as per the Vision of the Present government,” it said adding that the tax collection body is moving fast to accomplish this vision as a leader in developing and launching such faceless compliance tools for facilitation of the taxpayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR has been playing a role in improving tax collection in the country by facilitating the consumers.

The Federal Board of Revenue amassed Rs22 billion, making it the largest income tax amount historically collected on the occasion.

The revenue board shared figures of tax filers as the session concluded yesterday noting 1.8 million files submitted which are up by four percent of the target while tax collection surpassed 63 pc, it claimed.

It may be noted that last year in the corresponding period, FBR collected Rs13.5 billion in income tax head.

The government decided not to extend the tax filing date post-December 8, the board said, in order to restore people’s trust in deadlines and fair-play.

It added in its statement today that in order to facilitate tax filers, the board has taken key steps including online submissions, and allowing tax advisors to file multiple tax files in a single plea.

The number of tax files will in fact exceed 2.1 million filers, the board asserted its expectations while warning those who have failed to file their income taxes and violated the deadlines.

