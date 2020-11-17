FBR fails to establish extravagance, tax evasion in ‘extravagant’ Lahore wedding

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue report furnished Tuesday on the allegedly extravagant wedding ceremony of Gujranwala industrialist’s daughter failed to establish the ceremony was indeed extravagant, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, ARY News learned that FBR investigation team delegated to ascertain any anomalies in the ceremony submitted its report to the head office today without proof of tax evasion, extravagance or anomalies in transactions.

Moreover, the Country Club administration where the event was organized said the club premises were booked for 15 days only.

The revenue board took notice of the event that had taken place earlier in the month and whose pictures and posts went viral on the internet prompting people to discuss the fortune spent on one wedding.

As per details, the FBR issued notice to Gujranwala based industrialist and asked to submit a reply by November 16.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue, the wedding took place in Lahore from November 5 to 7.

A notice, under section 176 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, has been issued to the above in order to ascertain withholding tax and legal action will be taken accordingly, the FBR stated.

For the past few days, the video of the extravagant wedding of a prominent Gujrawala industrialist’s daughter’s in Lahore is making rounds on social media.

Prominent singers have also performed at the wedding function.

