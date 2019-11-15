To facilitate taxpayers, FBR releases tutorial videos on income tax filing

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released tutorial videos on Income Tax Returns Filing to facilitate the taxpayers, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the press statement issued here, Facilitation and Taxpayers Education Wing of FBR has prepared these videos, which have been uploaded on the Urdu and English version of its official website social media.

The videos contain step by step easy explanation of the procedure of registration on Iris, Income Tax Returns Filing for salaried persons, wealth statement, payment of admitted income tax and tax refund mechanism.

The taxpayers can easily file their Income Tax Returns with the help of these tutorial videos. The tutorial videos are being appreciated by the people on social media.

