FBR revises duty drawback rates for leather sector

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised upward duty drawback rates for the leather sector.

“Pursuant to Prime Minister’s vision of “Make in Pakistan”, Pakistan Customs (FBR) has revised upwards rates of Duty Drawback for Leather sector. The rates have been revised in accordance with the factual determination by IOCO after revision in valuations of input items,” he tweeted.

“This will increase the global competitiveness of our leather products and contribute towards export-led growth. The determination of revised rates of other sectors will follow, including furniture, footwear and pharmaceuticals etc,” he added.

Earlier on August 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government was committed to providing all-out facilities to exporters. Talking to a delegation of leading exporters who called on him in Islamabad, he emphasized the need for enhanced focus on capitalising the country’s potential in services related exports.

