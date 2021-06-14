No new taxes levied on salaries, pensions, FBR clarifies

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has Monday clarified its position on the rumours being spread on a new range of taxes being levied on salaried people and on the pension which it declared false information, ARY News reported.

The fact that the relief is either being revoked decreased doesn’t mean it is a levy of new tax(es), the FBR statement said.

There are no new taxes recommended by FBR on the salaried people and those availing pensions, it said.

It added, referring to a news piece published by some media outlet, the rumours being spread are false and there is no tax levy recommended on pension, gratuity, leave preparatory to retirement (LPR) or on the pension commutation.

Comments

comments