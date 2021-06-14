Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


No new taxes on salaries & pensions, FBR clarifies

No new taxes levied on salaries, pensions, FBR clarifies

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has Monday clarified its position on the rumours being spread on a new range of taxes being levied on salaried people and on the pension which it declared false information, ARY News reported.

The fact that the relief is either being revoked decreased doesn’t mean it is a levy of new tax(es), the FBR statement said.

There are no new taxes recommended by FBR on the salaried people and those availing pensions, it said.

It added, referring to a news piece published by some media outlet, the rumours being spread are false and there is no tax levy recommended on pension, gratuity, leave preparatory to retirement (LPR) or on the pension commutation.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh govt announces to block SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens

Pakistan

PM convenes federal cabinet meeting to discuss 15-point agenda

Pakistan

FIA arrests ex-CEO NICL, three others in illegal appointment case

Pakistan

KP sees 10 new Covid deaths with 131 more infections

[X] Close