FBR serves notices on 228 boutiques, clothes shops

KARACHI: As part of its efforts to broaden the tax net, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served notices to as many as 228 garment shops and boutiques on paying no tax despite “having booming business activity.”

“This office has identified 228 garments shops/boutiques doing business activity only in the area of North Nazimabad, Karachi and they are not on tax roll,” Inland Revenue Officer Salman Qamar said in a report.

“During the field survey and information collected from various survey already conducted, it was transpired that garments and boutiques shops having booming business activity but a large number of them are not registered or filing their tax returns,” reads the report.

They have been issued a notice u/s 176 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 to bring them on the tax roll.

