FBR commissioner visits country’s biggest scrap market in Karachi

KARACHI: The commissioner of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Abdul Latif Mian, paid a visit to the country’s biggest scrap market in Karachi’s Shershah Kabari Bazar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Bilal Mahmood Jafri, the deputy commissioner of FBR, told media that the FBR commission Abdul Latif Mian has visited Shershah’s scrap market in Karachi over the invitation of traders.

During his visit, the commissioner briefed traders regarding the tax amnesty scheme announced by the federal government to declare their undisclosed assets and expenditures.

Read: Chairman FBR rules out any extension in tax amnesty scheme deadline

Mian urged traders for getting benefits of the amnesty scheme which is the last chance to declare their undisclosed assets in order to be included in the tax net. He further offered the traders for providing detailed information regarding the scheme.

While talking to media, the FBR deputy commissioner said that around 3,000 to 4,000 shops are present in the scrap market and owners of the shops had shown agreement to avail the opportunity of the amnesty scheme.

Read: PM Khan urges people to benefit from tax amnesty scheme till June 30

Jafri clarified that the higher authorities will take strict action against the tax thieves after the conclusion of the deadline of the scheme fixed on June 30.

Earlier on June 13, FBR had reiterated that the closing date for Assets Declaration Scheme is June 30 and advised people to avail the opportunity for declaring their undisclosed assets and expenditure.

Comments

comments