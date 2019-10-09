FBR warns of stern action against fake invoicing   

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday warned of stern action against fake invoicing, ARY News reported.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Shabbar Zaidi said, “FBR Lahore region has also unearthed many cases of fake and flying invoices. Details will be revealed so.”

FBR Lahore Region has also unearthed many cases of fake and flying invoices. Details will be revealed so. Businesses are again warned to abstain from such activities as this will lead to severe prosecution under the law. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) October 9, 2019

He said in his tweet that businesses were again warned to abstain from such activities as this will lead to severe prosecution under the law.

Earlier on October 8, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi had lauded an FBR Faisalabad team for unearthing “a big fake and flying invoices scam” and arresting two businessmen involved in it.

“[I] Congratulate FBR Faisalabad team for unearthing a big fake and flying invoices scam. Two people are in custody after remand,” he had tweeted.

Warning people against indulging in such activities, he had said automation has helped greatly in identifying such instances.

