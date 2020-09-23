FBR announces to introduce tax forms in Urdu

ISLAMABAD: In an effort aimed at improving tax mechanisms and facilitating the taxpayers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced to launch its forms in Urdu language, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

In a series of messages posted on the official Twitter account, the FBR spokesman said that tax and wealth statement forms for salaried persons and small retailers filing their returns have been introduced in Urdu.

“They are provided on the Iris web portal of the FBR,” the tax collection body said.

The spokesman further said that they have also prepared other tax forms in Urdu with the support of Wizard and would soon be provided online.

On September 09, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) launched a user-friendly mobile application for filing income tax returns.

According to the FBR spokesperson, the online income tax returns form is available on FBR website. He said that currently, the application was available in the English language only, however the board would consider launching its Urdu version to facilitate the maximum number of people.

“You will feel it very easy to use it and file income tax returns,” he said while responding to various queries of the journalists.

He said that the board would also introduce pre-filler forms to save consumers’ time in filing the information every time they fill the form.

He said that although the board was having real-time integration with NADRA and was using its database for various purposes, however, said the FBR would not provide data of third-party to NADRA.

The board had also established help desks to provide assistance to the people who face difficulties in filing their returns, according to a statement released by FBR.

Spokesperson FBR, Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi said that the FBR had also added a new page in income tax filer application for traders to file their income tax return.

Furthermore, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also announced that the last date of filing income tax returns for the year 2020-21 will be September 30.

