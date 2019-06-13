GUJRANWALA: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued a tax notice of Rs. 172 million to a daily wage worker, ARY News reported.

Muhammad Yousuf who works as a farmhand in Kot Bhawani Das area of Gujranwala was issued a hefty tax notice by the premier anti-tax evasion body of Pakistan.

Upon being notified of the document sent by FBR Yousuf said that how can he be in the tax net if he was barely earning Rs.15000 per month.

Yousuf urged the authorities to take heed of the act and rectify it as soon as possible.

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Jun 11 had said that the board’s capacity would be enhanced to meet tax targets.

In an attempt to expand the tax net, the Federal Board of Revenue had sent notices to 500 beauty parlours milking millions of rupees but paying no tax.

